Mark Wahlberg Jokes About ‘Me Time’ Nude Scene: “I Was Only Wearing Sneakers”

The temperature was high and the laughs were loud on a steamy summer night in Westwood on Tuesday as Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg and Regina King hit the red carpet outside the Regency Village Theater to celebrate the premiere of their new Netflix film, Me Time.

The over-the-top family comedy from writer-director John Hamburg (I Love You, Man) centers on Sonny (Hart), an uptight, stay-at-home dad who rediscovers his wild side when he steps out of his comfort zone with his fun-loving friend Huck (Walhberg).

While Hart’s character has to be coaxed into acting out, he admitted to reporters that among his friend group growing up, he was best described as the instigator.

“I was the class clown. I’m a guy that wanted to laugh. Without laughter, I felt like something was missing. So all trouble came from doing the thing that you weren’t supposed to do in class,” Hart admitted. “But it was always done in a loving way, not in a malicious way. I loved being the guy who was responsible for people smiling in those classrooms, in those hallways, in the cafeterias. It’s something that really did get me through the younger portion of my life.”

Anyone who has peeped the Me Time trailer surely noticed that the film features Wahlberg’s blurred-out backside in what marks his first nude in scene in years. The Boogie Nights star joked that it wasn’t easy going back to his revealing roots.

“Day two was great because I got to put my clothes back on. Day one was rough. I was only wearing sneakers,” he explained. “It was a bit embarrassing but other than that it was all good. It was just such a fun environment. You know, I mean, I never laughed so much in my life.”

The laughter on the carpet rivaled the volume during the screening as the cast reunited and caught up while fans screamed for selfies and star’s attention. It also seemed apparent that Wahlberg, Hart and King’s chemistry was as real off-screen as it was on.

King admitted that it was the attraction of working with her two co-stars that made her want to be a part of the film in the first place. “I’m a big fan of Kevin. I’m a big fan of John Hamburg and I’m a big fan of Mark,” explained the actress, who plays the wife of Hart’s character. “I just loved working with them because we had so much fun.”

Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, who has a scene-stealing turn as an over-enthusiastic ride-share driver, told THR that both stars encouraged her to go big in her performance.

“They were all about it and that’s really what makes them such great people because like there’s no ego with them. They’re really, really great scene partners. My role was only supposed to be one scene, but they really liked how I played off of Mark and Kevin. So they expanded the role to what it is now and for that, I’m so grateful.”

Me Time hits Netflix on Aug. 26.

Me Time cast members: Jimmy O. Yang, Ilia Isorelys Paulino, Luis Gerardo Méndez, Regina Hall , Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg, Andrew Santino and Tahj Mowry. Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images