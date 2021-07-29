Marques Johnson Pitches Hilarious ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Spinoff

Marques Johnson has an idea for a White Men Can’t Jump spinoff, which he jokingly pitched while a recent guest on The Rich Eisen Show.

The retired five-time NBA All-Star turned Milwaukee Bucks’ analyst was asked where he thought his character, Raymond, from the 1992 sports-comedy classic is today.

“Somebody was trying to get the sequel going, but it hasn’t gone anywhere,” said an earnest Johnson, before joking, “They should clip that thing and make it about Raymond. I can give some narration and be old school Raymond, and we can get a young Raymond for some flashbacks. We can get it cracking.”

In the Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson starrer, Johnson’s Raymond only has a few minutes on screen as a razor-wielding hothead who loses a game to the hustling duo. But it is a fan-favorite moment.

“He’s sober, he spiritual right now,” Johnson spitballed on the plot. “But, he’s still got that edge. He still carries that blade, though. He carries that blade in the name of the Lord — but he still carries it.”

It was reported in 2017 that Kenya Barris, the creator of ABC’s acclaimed comedy Black-ish, was teaming with Blake Griffin of the NBA’s Clippers and the NFL’s Ryan Kalil to develop a remake for 20th Century Studios. The current status of the project is unknown.

Watch the full segment below.