Netflix Acquires Hit Taiwanese Horror Comedy ‘Marry My Dead Body’

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Flipboard
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Tumblr
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
Taiwan’s smash-hit horror comedy Marry My Dead Body is heading to Netflix. The streamer has acquired worldwide rights to the film and will release it on Aug. 10.
Centered around the Chinese tradition of the “ghost marriage” and incorporating elements of fantasy, supernaturalism and LGBTQ issues, Marry My Dead Body has taken Taiwan by storm since its release in February, earning $11.5 million (NTD 360 million) and claiming the territory’s top spot for Chinese-language films for the first half of 2023. It won the best screenplay award at the 25th Taipei Film Festival last Saturday and was also nominated for best actor and best visual effects.
Directed by Cheng Wei-hao, Marry My Dead Body tells the story of Wu Ming-Han (Hsu Kuang Han), a straight policeman who is homophobic and afraid of ghosts. While collecting evidence for a case, he accidentally picks up a red envelope and is forced to marry Mao Pang-Yu (Austin Lin), who died under mysterious circumstances. The duo must work through their differences and join forces to solve the case, seeking justice for Mao and embarking on a ludicrous and tear-inducing journey together. Gingle Wang co-stars as a policewoman.
Marry My Dead Body was produced by Calendar Studios and premiered at the Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival last November.
See the film’s international trailer below.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
Tom Cruise
‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Director Says He Considered De-Aging Tom Cruise for Scene in Film
-
Teyonah Parris
‘They Cloned Tyrone’ Review: Jamie Foxx and John Boyega Are Cool Conspirators in a Stylish Netflix Caper
-
-
Zach Galifianakis
Daniel Goldberg, Producer on ‘Space Jam,’ ‘Old School’ and the ‘Hangover’ Films, Dies at 74
-
Matthew Modine
‘The Martini Shot’ Star Fiona Glascott on Playing Producer to Matthew Modine’s God-Like Director
-
Behind The Screen
Seth Rogen Goes Inside the Animation of ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’