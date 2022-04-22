Martin Scorsese’s Film Foundation Launches Restoration Screening Room

Martin Scorsese’s The Film Foundation has launched The Film Foundation Restoration Screening Room, which will host films restored with the help of the foundation for free.

Feature presentations will debut on the second Monday of each month, with screenings starting at a set time and then available for a 24-hour window. The screening will feature introductions, interviews with conservationists, behind-the-scenes looks at the restoration process and appearances from A-list fans. The announcement described the series as “appointment viewing.”

The first screening to take place in the series — the 1945 romance I Know Where I’m Going! — is set for May 9. It will be introduced by Scorsese, and include interviews with fans of the film Thelma Schoonmaker Powell, Joanna Hogg, Tilda Swinton and Kevin Macdonald. The restoration funding for the film, which first premiered at Cannes Classics, was provided by the Hobson/Lucas Family Foundation with additional support provided by Matt Spick.

“We’re looking forward to making these beautiful restorations available to a wide audience,” said Scorsese. “Many of these presentations will feature restorations that are rarely seen, with myself and other filmmakers sharing why these films are important, how they have impacted our lives and why it’s crucial that they be preserved.”

Upcoming films are Federico Fellini’s La Strada, G. Aravindan’s Kummatty, a film noir double feature of Edgar G. Ulmer’s Detour and Arthur D. Ripley’s The Chase, and John Huston’s Moulin Rouge, among other titles with more set to be announced. Scorsese is co-curating the screening room with Kent Jones.

The Film Foundation partnered with Oracle and DelphiQuest on the platform that will host the screening room, which will be available online.