Martin Scorsese to Be Honored by Location Managers Guild

Martin Scorsese will receive the Location Managers Guild International’s Eva Monley Award for a filmmaker whose efforts have demonstrated “above and beyond” support of the work of location professionals.

The award – named in honor of the late location scout who worked with directors such as John Huston, Otto Preminger, and David Lean – will be presented at the 9th annual LMGI Awards on Aug. 27 at the Los Angeles Center Studios.

“We are so proud to be able to honor Martin Scorsese, a master of cinema whose work has inspired generations of filmmakers, delighted fans around the world and made the work of his location managers shine on the screen,” said John Rakich, LMGI president and committee chair of this year’s awards.

Scorsese, whose long list of classics include Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, Goodfellas and best picture and best director Oscar winner The Departed, is currently in postproduction on Killers of The Flower Moon and a documentary about New York Dolls singer David Johansen.

The director is also founder and chair of The Film Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to the preservation of motion picture history. The Foundation recently launched the Restoration Screening Room, a virtual theater showcasing restorations, including classic and independent films, documentaries and silent films.

