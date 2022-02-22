Marvel’s ‘Blade’ Adds ‘Old’ Actor Aaron Pierre

Aaron Pierre is adding another noteworthy genre title to his résumé. The actor, known for Syfy’s Krypton and M. Night Shyamalan’s Old, is joining Marvel Studios’ Blade, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Character details are being kept in the coffin. Pierre joins Mahershala Ali and Delroy Lindo in the film, which stars Ali as Blade, the half-human, half-vampire who first debuted in the pages of Marvel Comics in 1973’s Tomb of Dracula No. 10. Ali was announced as starring in Blade in the closing seconds of Marvel’s supersized San Diego Comic-Con panel in 2019. Blade rose to new heights thanks to Wesley Snipes’ portrayal of the character in a trilogy released from 1998-2004.

Bassam Tariq, director of the rap drama Mogul Mowgli, is helming the film, which has Watchmen scribe Stacy Osei-Kuffour on board to write. Blade does not yet have a release date. Marvel is next in theaters with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which opens in May.

Pierre is already in the Disney family, as he will voice Mufasa in Barry Jenkins’ The Lion King prequel. His other credits include Jenkins’ Amazon series The Underground Railroad.

The actor is repped by WME and Anonymous Content. Deadline first reported the news of Pierre’s casting.