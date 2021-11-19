‘Blade’: Delroy Lindo Joins Mahershala Ali in Marvel Studios’ Vampire Adventure (Exclusive)

Delroy Lindo, currently shooting up bad guys in The Harder They Fall, is in final negotiations to join Mahershala Ali in Marvel Studios’ Blade.

Bassam Tariq, known for directing the rap drama Mogul Mowgli, is in the director’s chair for the vampire-centric adventure-thriller, with Stacy Osei-Kuffour, who worked on HBO’s acclaimed Watchmen series, behind the keyboard on script duties.

Created as a supporting character by Marv Wolfman and Gene Colan, Blade first appeared in Tomb of Dracula No. 10 in 1973, becoming a cult favorite. He is a human-vampire hybrid thanks to his mother being bitten and killed by a blood-sucker during childbirth. On top of comic aficionados, Blade has built up a generation of fans who grew up watching the Blade trilogy that starred Wesley Snipes from 1998-2004.

Plans for a new incarnation of the character were first revealed during Marvel’s senses-shattering presentation at 2019’s San Diego Comic-Con.

No Marvel Cinematic Universe take on the character has been revealed so far, though Ali’s voice can be heard at the end of Eternals in a post-credits tease. Also unclear is Lindo’s role, although he’s the first actor to board the project other than Ali.

According to sources, the project is due to begin shooting in late summer 2022.

Marvel was as quiet as an empty coffin when called for comment.

Lindo is a veteran actor who enjoyed a resurgence thanks to his commanding performance in Da 5 Bloods, Spike Lee’s war drama that also starred Chadwick Boseman. He is known for his key roles in movies such as Get Shorty and Gone in 60 Seconds, and his work with filmmaker Lee, which also includes Clockers, Crooklyn and Malcolm X.

In Harder They Fall, he plays Marshal Bass Reeves, a true-life figure that was the first black deputy U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi.

Lindo is repped by APA.