Marvel Delays ‘Thunderbolts’ Filming Amid Writers Strike

The ongoing writers strike has caused Marvel Studios to delay production on a second feature. A few weeks after the studio decided to press pause on Blade, Marvel has opted to hold off on filming for Thunderbolts, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The hope is to begin production after the strike, which has also caused Marvel to stop filming on the TV series Wonder Man. Deadline first reported the news.

Beef creator Lee Sung Jin was the most recent writer on Thunderbolts, working on an earlier draft from Black Widow writer Eric Pearson. Jake Schreier is directing the project.

Thunderbolts centers on a team of Marvel’s shadier characters, with the cast including Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier), David Harbour (Red Guardian), Wyatt Russell (U.S. Agent), Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost), Olga Kurylenko (Taskmaster) and Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Valentina Allegra de Fontaine). The Bear breakout Ayo Edebiri and Oscar nominee Steven Yeun also star in the feature.

Marvel is still in production on Captain America: New World Order and a third Deadpool movie recently began production in London.

The writers strike, which began at the top of the month, indefinitely delayed Lionsgate’s Aziz Ansari feature Good Fortune.