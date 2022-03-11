Composer Michael Giacchino to Direct Marvel’s Halloween Special

Michael Giacchino, the Oscar-winning composer behind The Batman, Up and Lost, is going where few tunesmiths have gone before: directing.

Giacchino has been tapped to direct Marvel’s untitled Halloween special, which will be gearing up later this month in Atlanta. Little is known about the project, which is sometimes referred to as Werewolf By Night, although sources say that won’t be the title by the time the special airs on Disney+ later this year.

Gael Garcia Bernal and Laura Donnelly are starring in the one-hour story, with sources believing that Bernal is playing a werewolf.

Werewolf By Night was a comic published by Marvel in the 1970s and centered on a man named Jack Russell, the titular werewolf. The comic may be best known for introducing cult hero Moon Knight in issue No. 32.

In recent years, the werewolf concept was revamped as a new character of Native American descent. Music was a story point as it helped the character control his body-morphing.

Giacchino is one of Hollywood’s most prolific composers who is also very popular in the genre sphere. He had his breakout with Pixar’s 2004 classic, The Incredibles, which cemented his relationship with the company as he went on to work on Ratatouille, Up, which netted him an Oscar, Cars 2, Inside Out, Incredible 2, Coco, and the upcoming Lightyear.

He also has strong ties to J.J. Abrams, making noteworthy work on hit series Lost and the reboot of Star Trek.

His Marvel connection stretch back to 2016’s Doctor Strange, and he handled the score for the Tom Holland trilogy of Spider-Man movies. His Batman music can be heard currently on the big screen, and this summer he’ll have notes for Jurassic World while reuniting with Marvel once more for Thor: Love and Thunder.