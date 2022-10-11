Marvel Shifts Dates for ‘Avengers: Secret Wars,’ ‘Deadpool 3,’ ‘Fantastic Four’ and ‘Blade’

Disney is shaking up its release date calendar, pushing back multiple titles, including four from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Mahershala Ali’s Blade has moved to Sept. 6, 2024, back from its Nov. 3, 2023, date, which comes as the feature looks for a new director after splitting with filmmaker Bassam Tariq two weeks ago. The news follows The Hollywood Reporter reporting that Blade would likely move as the studio searches for a new director and pushes back its November production start date. Its delay created a cascade in Marvel’s schedule, according to sources.

The untitled Deadpool 3 is moving to Nov. 8, 2024, back from Sept. 6, 2024. The film stars Ryan Reynolds and has lured Hugh Jackman out of retirement as Wolverine. It has Shawn Levy set as director.

Fantastic Four has been pushed back several months to Feb. 14, 2025, back from Nov. 8, 2024. The film, one of Marvel’s most anticipated, has yet to cast the four leads, but has WandaVision director Matt Shakman attached to direct.

And Avengers: Secret Wars, the culmination of Marvel’s Multiverse Saga, has moved to May 1, 2026, back from Nov. 7, 2025. The crossover event is in search of a director, and its move means Marvel no longer has two Avengers films debuting just six months apart. (Avengers: The Kang Dynasty remains on the docket for its original May 2, 2025, date).

Disney made several other changes to its calendar, with Searchlight’s Chevalier dated for April 7, 2023. The film is a biopic of musician Chevalier de Saint-Georges. 20th Century’s Haunting in Venice, Kenneth Branagh’s latest Agatha Christie adaptation, opens Sept. 15, 2023. And Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, the latest in the long-running Apes franchise, is now slotted for May 24, 2024. The Wes Ball feature began production recently and now opens opposite Warner Bros.’ Furiosa, its prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road.