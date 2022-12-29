Marvel Teases Stan Lee Documentary Coming to Disney+ in 2023

Marvel revealed a documentary about Stan Lee coming to Disney+ in 2023 on Wednesday — what would have been his 100th birthday.

The entertainment company posted the teaser for the project, simply titled Stan Lee, on its Instagram account with the caption: “100 years of dreaming. 100 years of creating. 100 years of Stan Lee.”

In November 2018, Lee died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles at the age of 95.

Marvel plans to celebrate the late comic-book writer, editor, publisher and producer’s legacy as the co-creator of iconic characters, including Spider-Man, Fantastic Four, Iron Man, Black Panther, Hulk, X-Men, Thor, Silver Surfer, Ant-Man, Nick Fury and more.

Lee began working at Timely Comics, Marvel’s predecessor, in 1939. Throughout the next several decades, he went from interim editor to editor. In the ’60s, he became the writer and editor-in-chief of Marvel Comics before being named publisher in 1972. He eventually became the face of the company and an inspiration to comic-book lovers worldwide. Lee also made numerous cameo appearances in Marvel film and television projects throughout his life.

“Stan Lee was as extraordinary as the characters he created,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a statement following his death. “A superhero in his own right to Marvel fans around the world, Stan had the power to inspire, to entertain and to connect. The scale of his imagination was only exceeded by the size of his heart.”

Earlier this year, The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report that Marvel signed a 20-year deal with Stan Lee Universe, a venture between Genius Brands International and POW! Entertainment. Under the deal, Marvel licensed the name and likeness of Lee to use in films, television projects, Disney theme parks and more.

Stan Lee, an original documentary, is set to stream in 2023 on Disney+. Watch the announcement teaser below.