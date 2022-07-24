Marvel’s Kevin Feige Unveils Phase 5 Plans, New ‘Avengers’ Movies at Comic-Con

Welcome to the Multiverse Saga.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige made a triumphant return to Comic-Con Saturday and got a hero’s welcome from the enthusiastic crowd. The executive announced a pair of Avengers movies and revealed the official title for the stories for his post Infinity Saga plans. The new batch of stories fall under the title the Multiverse Saga.

“I’m unbelievably excited,” Feige said, noting there were times he wondered if he’d ever get back to the con, which was shut down due to covid in 2020 and 2019.

The big news was that Marvel was dating a pair of Avengers films to come out just months apart. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will arrive May 2, 2025, with another Avengers movie following months later. Avengers: Secret Wars hits Nov. 7, 2025.

In typical Feige fashion, he began with some news right away. Feige revealed that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Nov. 11) will conclude the studio’s Phase 4 projects, with Ant-Man And the Wasp: Quantumania (Feb. 17, 2023) beginning Phase 5.

Feige shared a number of release dates (or in the case of his Disney+ shows, approximate dates), with Loki season two due out in summer 2022; the Hawkeye spinoff Echo debuting on Disney+ in summer 2023; Ironheart streaming in the fall of 2023; Mahershala Ali’s Blade movie opening in theaters Nov. 3, 2023; the newly titled Kathryn Hahn/WandaVision spinoff Agatha: Coven of Chaos bowing on Disney+ in Winter 2023.

What’s more, he gave a title and date for Anthony Mackie’s Captain America film, revealing the title is Captain America: New World Order. The film opens May 3, 2024. He also shared the title for Charlie Cox’s return to Daredevil, with Daredevil: Born Again being an 18-episode series on Disney+. Also starring Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin, it is expected in spring 2024. Meanwhile, the villain-focused film Thunderbolts will close Phase 5 with a date of July 26, 2024.

Phase 4 was about “about resetting the MCU, and meeting all these new characters,” post-Avengers: Endgame, Feige said, before going on to outline Phase 5 in more detail.

Feige announced that Fantastic Four would kick off Phase 6 on Nov. 8, 2024.

The world looked very different the last time Feige faced the 6,500-person Hall H. In July 2019, the executive laid out the studio’s Phase 4, post-Avengers: Endgame plans — one that included robust theatrical and streaming plans. Then the coronavirus hit, shuttering movie theaters and disrupting Marvel’s release calendar. There were no Marvel movies for nearly two years, but now things are back on track and Feige is sharing his vision for what’s to come.

Read on for a brief recap of some of the projects.

SHE-HULK

Early in the panel, Feige welcomed the team behind the Disney+ series She-Hulk to share a new trailer and to reveal that Cox’s Matt Murdock will appear in the series as an attorney. Described as a half-hour comedy, with Feige noting the MCU “can make a tonal shift.” It can go from funny to “something dark, something gritty, something political thriller.”

SECRET INVASION

Next, Feige introduced Secret Invasion, the Skrull-focused project starring Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders. “”You’re never going to know who people really are. Are they Skrull? Are they human?” Smulders said introducing a trailer that features Nick Fury (Jackson) returning to Earth after the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019).

ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA

Ant-Man 3 director Peyton Reed was next up, and touted that in this film, “we finally get to spend time in the quantum realm.” Star Paul Rudd noted that his character, Scott Lang, feels pretty happy with himself for helping save the universe in Endgame — and footage showed Lang reading from his memoir, in which his loved ones think is a little overblown..

Later, Scott is sucked into the Quantum realm where he comes in contact with the villain Kang (Jonathan Majors). “There might have been a shot of MODOK,” Reed said of the footage, which also included Bill Murray in a role. Majors, who joined the MCU with Loki as the big bad He Who Remains, noted the version in Loki is not the same character in Ant-Man 3 — he’s a different Variant.

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3

“This is about the end.” That’s how filmmaker James Gunn described Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the conclusion to a story he began with the 2014 film.. Audiences learn that Gamora (Zoe Saldana), who disappeared at the end of Endgame, is now leading the Ravagers. The trailer, set to The Flaming Lips’ “Do You Realize?” sets up a doomed love story between Gamora and Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), who is sad to confirm she has no memories of her time with the Guardians. The footage also brought in new character Adam Warlock (Will Poulter) to cheers from the crowd, and suggested that Rocket (Bradley Cooper) and his origin story would be a focus of the movie.

“He’s got to be the saddest creature in the universe. And that’s what this is partly about,” Gunn said of exploring Rocket’s origins.

The Guardians portion of the panel also revealed that Maria Bakalova is playing Cosmo the space dog, while Peacemaker actor Chukwudi Iwuji will portray the High Evolutionary.

This post will be updated throughout Marvel’s panel, so refresh for the latest.