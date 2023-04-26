Marvel Shows Off ‘Guardians 3’ Scene at CinemaCon

Marvel trotted out a look at Guardians of Galaxy Vol. 3, debuting a new scene from the film at the Las Vegas convention.

The scene, set to music by the ‘90s band Space Hog, finds the Guardians making a jump through space wearing colorful suits, eventually landing on what looks like some sort of living space creature or asteroid.

Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) takes this moment to speak to Gamora (Zoe Saldana) about a shared past she does not remember (as she is an alternate universe version of the character). Quill attempts to connect with her but is interrupted when the other Guardians reveal they can hear their apparently private conversation on the comms system. The scene got applause and laughs from the crowd.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the top-grossing film franchise of all time, making it the darling of the CinemaCon crowd.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hails from director James Gunn, who became an A-list filmmaker in 2014 thanks to the first Guardians and is now the co-head of DC Studios. Ironically, he was unable to attend the DC portion of CinemaCon because of his duties promoting Guardians 3 overseas. (Read more about the film in The Hollywood Reporter’s cover story.)

The film once again stars Pratt, Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff and Sean Gunn, with franchise newcomers Will Poulter as Adam Warlock and Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary.

The studio also shared the trailer for The Marvels, though it was a trailer that was previously released.

Brie Larson stars in The Marvels, the sequel to the 2019 $1 billion grosser Captain Marvel. This time around, she is joined by Ms. Marvel‘s Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan and WandaVision‘s Teyonah Parris, who plays Monica Rambeau (a child version of the character appeared in Captain Marvel).

Nia DaCosta, known for Candyman, is at the helm of the feature. It arrives in theaters Nov. 10.

In The Marvels, its three heroes are connected in an inconvenient way. When one of them uses their powers, they switch places, which makes fighting rather difficult.