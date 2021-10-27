Marvel’s Victoria Alonso to Receive Visionary Honor at Outfest Legacy Awards

Marvel Studios is often praised for its visionary output as a global leader in content, and now one of its own will be singled out with such a compliment.

Marvel’s Victoria Alonso, president of physical and post-production, visual effects and animation production for Marvel Studios, has been selected to receive a Visionary Award at the Outfest Legacy Awards. The event will be held at the Academy Museum on Nov. 13 and is being presented by Cadillac and IMDb. Joining Alonso on the honoree lineup are Oscar-winning film company Neon, actor Robin de Jesús, actress and creator Rain Valdez and Outfest board members Jonathan Howard, Alan Koenigsberg and Marissa Román Griffith.

Alonso is being singled out for her contributions to LGBTQ cinema and media visibility as an out member of the community. The honor will follow the release of Marvel’s latest Eternals, which is already being praised for including the first LGBTQ relationship in the MCU. Alonso executive produces the films and series from Marvel, which is behind some of the biggest box-office hits in recent memory including Avengers: Endgame, Black Panther, Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings as well as series WandaVision and Loki.

Brie Larson, who played Captain Marvel, is expected at the Legacy Awards along with actress Jamie Clayton and Garrett Clayton, the latter of whom is set to perform. Meanwhile, Neon will receive the Guardian Award, which recognizes “a company’s commitment and legacy to the LGBTQIA+community”; Howard will be honored with a Legacy Award for “extensive contributions” to Outfest; de Jesús (tick, tick…BOOM!) will receive the Terrence McNally Award to acknowledge his “out and proud career”; Valdez (Razor Tongue) will take home a Trailblazer Award for “fierce creativity as a writer, director and actor”; and current board co-president Koenigsberg and former co-president Román-Griffith will receive a Jonathan Howard Legacy Award for steering the board amid a pandemic.

Said Outfest’s executive director Damien S. Navarro: “Forty years into our legacy, our commitment to queer artists remains steadfast, even as the world around us changes in unexpected ways. We are thrilled to be celebrating the incredible talent, impact, intersectionality and advocacy of our honorees.”

Previous Legacy Awards honorees include Tom Hanks, Laverne Cox, Judith Light, Rita Moreno, Lee Daniels, Joey Soloway, Hilary Swank, Sean Hayes, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Bruce Cohen, Lisa Cholodenko, Craig Zadan and Neil Meron, and Tanya Saracho. More information about the event can be found here.