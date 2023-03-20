Shocker: Marvel Studios Veteran Victoria Alonso Exits (Exclusive)

Victoria Alonso, the longtime and high-profile Marvel Studios executive whose time with the company dates back to the first Iron Man, has left the studio, multiple sources tell The Hollywood Reporter.

The reasons for the exit are unclear, but she parted ways with Marvel on Friday, sources say.

Alonso had been with the company since earliest days of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, establishing an enviable 17-year run and watching the studio grow from operating above a Mercedes-Benz dealership in Beverly Hills to being acquired by Disney. During her tenure, the MCU became the highest-grossing franchise in film history.

Alonso joined the studio in 2006 as chief of visual effects and postproduction and helped launch the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a co-producer on 2008’s Iron Man. She also served as co-producer on Iron Man 2 (2010), Thor (2011) and Captain America: The First Avenger (2011). Alonso was upped to executive producer on The Avengers (2012), the landmark film that grossed $1.5 billion and took Marvel to new heights, proving that the concept of a shared cinematic universe could really work.

Alonso has served as executive producer on Marvel’s subsequent releases and also worked on its Disney+ TV series. In 2021, she was promoted to president, physical and postproduction, visual effects and animation production.

Last year, she also produced the Oscar-nominated international feature Argentina, 1985.

Her departure comes in the shadow of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania‘s poor showing at the box office and among critics and fans.

In addition to her behind-the-scenes work, Alonso has been an important ambassador for the studio’s representation efforts and was outspoken during Disney’s dispute with Florida over its “Don’t Say Gay” bill. “As long as I am at Marvel Studios, I will fight for representation,” Alonso, who is gay, said at the time.

She was named one of People en Español magazine’s Most Influential Hispanic Women in 2019 and 2020 and has been featured on THR’s Women in Entertainment Power 100 list multiple times.