Marvel Unveils Action-Filled ‘Shang-Chi’ Trailer

Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten rings is back with a new trailer.

The film delves into a new corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and centers on Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), the heir to a martial arts legacy and son of the villainous Wenwu (Tony Leung). Other stars include Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng. The project is breaking ground with Marvel Studios’ first Asian lead.

“Why I’m so excited about this movie is that there is not one moment,” Liu previously told The Hollywood Reporter. “There are many moments, and there are many characters that you root for and fall in love with. It really is a celebration of Marvel and of superheroes but also of Asian myths. That’s something that we haven’t seen before in a superhero movie.”

Shang-Chi will be the first Marvel Studios film to debut exclusively in theaters in more than two years. Black Widow, which bows July 9, will be available in theaters and on Disney+ day-and-date. The trailer comes two months after Marvel put out the first look at the project in April. Shang-Chi comes amid Marvel’s busiest year ever. In addition to its foray into streaming, the studio also has Eternals (Nov. 5) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (Dec. 17) due out and theaters.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is slated for Sept. 3.