Marvel’s ‘Blade’ Nabs ‘True Detective’ Creator Nic Pizzolatto for Writing Duties (Exclusive)

Nic Pizzolatto has gone Marvel.

The creator of acclaimed crime anthology, True Detective, is working on Blade, Marvel Studios’ vampire thriller starring Mahershala Ali.

The development marks a True Detective reunion as Ali starred in season three of Pizzolatto’s HBO show.

Blade is batting its wings towards a late May start of production in Atlanta with Yann Demange, who helmed the pilot of HBO’s boundary-pushing horror series Lovecraft Country, in the director’s chair.

The feature is casting up and most recently added rising scream queen Mia Goth to the call sheet. Delroy Lindo is also on the roster.

Blade currently has a script by Michael Starrbury, who earned an Emmy nomination for penning an episode of Ava DuVernay’s drama, When They See Us. Sources say Pizzolatto is working off Starrbury’s draft and has been keyboarding for a few weeks now.

Blade was created by writer Marv Wolfman and artist Gene Colan for 1973’s The Tomb of Dracula No. 10. He is a half-mortal, half-immortal who hunts vampires in order to avenge his mother, who was killed by a vampire as she gave birth to him. He previously got the big-screen treatment with a trio of horror action thrillers from New Line in the early 2000s that starred Wesley Snipes.

Marvel has set a release date of Sept. 6, 2024 for Blade.

Pizzolatto was a novelist and short story writer before transitioning to screenwriting and became a known name thanks to True Detective, the acclaimed crime series that airs on HBO. The first season starred Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, and became a water cooler show that had audiences at the edge of their seats thanks to a dark and mysterious tone, deep character work, and strong acting. Ali lead the third season that was set in the Ozarks and earned an Emmy nomination for his performance.

Pizzolatto is also working on a new version of classic Western The Magnificent Seven. It’s a series take on the concept which the writer explored when he co-wrote an all-star movie remake in 2016 that starred Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt and Ethan Hawke.

The writer is repped by WME and Anonymous Content.