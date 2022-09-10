Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’ Cast Set with Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan Leading

Marvel’s bad guys and anti-heroes are getting the closeup in Thunderbolts, which revealed its cast at D23 Saturday.

The super-team movie will star Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), Sebastian Stan (The Winter Soldier), David Harbour (Red Guardian), Wyatt Russell (US Agent), Hannah John Kamen (Ghost), Olga Kurylenko (Taskmaster) and Julia Louis Dreyfus (Valentina Allegra de Fontaine). TV vet Jake Schreier is directing the film.

Stan and Harbour in particular got a huge reaction in the auditorium, while Pugh — who is filming the Dune sequel overseas — sent a video to greet the audience.

“It tells you a lot about the team when beloved Winder Soldier is the most stable among them,” Marvel boss Kevin Feige quipped to the crowd.

The Thunderbolts debuted in The Incredible Hulk No. 449, created by artist Mark Bagley and writer Kurt Busiek. The team of villains are akin to DC’s Suicide Squad, with some version of the team working for the government.

Thunderbolts is due out July 26, 2024.