Mary Tyler Moore Doc ‘Being Mary’ in the Works From Lena Waithe, Endeavor Content

A Mary Tyler Moore documentary is in the works from Lena Waithe’s Hillman Grad Productions and Endeavor Content.

Directed by James Adolphus, Being Mary: The Mary Tyler Moore Documentary will follow the personal and professional journey of the star, businesswoman and advocate best known for her portrayal of a single, successful and professional woman of television in The Mary Tyler Moore Show. The doc has the support of the Mary Tyler Moore estate, with her husband, Dr. S. Robert Levine, executive producing, and has access to her life and estate, loved ones, colleagues and friends.

Moore first entered the network television zeitgeist starring opposite Dick Van Dyke as suburban stay-at-home mom Laura Petrie from 1961 to 1966 on The Dick Van Dyke Show. She went on to play Mary Richards — who moves to Minneapolis and gets a job at local TV station WJM for the 6 o’clock news — from 1970 to 1977 in her eponymous show. (Moore died in 2017 at the age of 80.)

Debra Martin Chase of Martin Chase Productions will also produce, with Andrew Coles of The Mission, Rishi Rajani of Hillman Grad Productions and Ben Selkow and Adolphus of Good Trouble Studios.

Waithe called Moore “an icon, mystery and an inspiration,” adding, “With the help of her loving husband, Robert, and her friends and colleagues we hope to reveal that America’s sweetheart was more human than they ever imagined and was often put on a pedestal she never felt comfortable standing on.”

Added Dr. Levine: “In her high school yearbook, Mary wrote: ‘The world is always ready to receive talent with open arms’… and Mary always sought to surround herself with the best. To have extraordinary and purposeful talents like Lena and James tell Mary’s story honors her in a way I know she would have treasured.”

Endeavor Content, on behalf of Hillman Grad, acquired the rights to produce the documentary from the estate of Mary Tyler Moore and will also finance and handle worldwide sales for the documentary. Being Mary is eying a 2022 release.

Waithe is represented by WME and Del Shaw. Adolphus and Selkow are repped by WME and Sloss Eckhouse. Chase is repped by CAA and Del Shaw.