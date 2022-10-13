‘Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical’ Trailer Teases a “Great Escape” From Emma Thompson’s Terrible Miss Trunchbull

Netflix has released the first full trailer for its big-screen adaptation of Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical.

The two-minute teaser dropped Thursday, giving Matilda fans their first extended look at Emma Thompson as the terrible Miss Trunchbull, Lashana Lynch as the sweet and caring Miss Honey and Alisha Weir as the titular (smart and brave) Matilda Wormwood. Soundtracked to the film’s musical numbers, the trailer promises a story of one girl — famously fueled by her love of books — and her “great” escape from both a wretched home life and a school “that’s a prison.”

Trunchbull flinging children, along with scenes teasing that infamous cake, give viewers a taste of Thompson’s take on the famous literary villain. But even as Lynch’s Miss Honey begs Maltida to be careful with Trunchbull, who she calls “dangerous,” Matilda proves she’s steadfast in her courage — and her growing powers promising her teacher, “So am I.”

“Matilda, your mind is extraordinary,” Miss Honey proclaims.

A new spin on the Tony and Olivier-winning musical, the film follows the curious young girl with a sharp mind and equally vivid imagination as she navigates two of the worst parents in the world: Mr. (Stephen Graham) and Mrs. Wormwood (Andrea Riseborough). While the loud, selfish and unkind duo remains obsessed with trashy TV and keeping themselves busy with dodgy money-making schemes, their daughter — a quiet observer with a penchant for cheeky acts of rebellion — loses herself in the pages of her books.

With the help of her inspirational teacher, Miss Honey, Matilda begins conjuring her own fantastical tales at Crunchem Hall, a school where the food is ominous and the atmosphere oppressive thanks to the villainous Miss Trunchbull. But when the time comes, Matilda’s superpowers and her sense of justice will see her dare to stand up for what’s right, help others change their stories and teach Trunchbull a thing or two.

Directed by Tony-winning director Matthew Warchus, with original music and lyrics by Tim Minchin, Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical is adapted from the Royal Shakespeare Company’s production by screenwriter Dennis Kelly. The movie musical is produced by Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan for Working Title, Jon Finn (Billy Elliot), and Luke Kelly of The Roald Dahl Story Company.

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical releases Dec. 25 on Netflix.