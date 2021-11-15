‘Matrix Resurrections,’ ‘Bosch’ Win at 2021 California on Location Awards

- Share this article on Facebook
Bosch, Insecure and The Matrix Resurrections scored wins at the 2021 California on Location Awards (COLA), which honors the best location professionals in the industry, on Sunday.
The Location Team of the Year prize for a studio feature went to The Matrix Resurrections, while Bosch won Location Team of the Year in the one-hour episodic TV category for 2020-2021. Insecure scored a win for Location Team of the Year in the half-hour episodic TV category and Carolyn Schultz also won Location Manager of the Year for the show.
The Location Manager of the Year prize for a studio feature went to Mike Fantasia, who worked on Top Gun: Maverick.
The finalists for COLA all utilized locations throughout California and were ambitious and professional in enhancing their individual productions. The awards were presented virtually on Sunday.
See below for the full list of winners.
LOCATION MANAGER OF THE YEAR – COMMERCIALS
Florian Schura – Nike – Play New
LOCATION MANAGER OF THE YEAR – EPISODIC TV – 1 HOUR 2019/2020
Robert Paulsen – Bosch
LOCATION MANAGER OF THE YEAR – EPISODIC TV – 1 HOUR 2020/2021
Jeffrey T. Spellman – Rebel
LOCATION MANAGER OF THE YEAR – EPISODIC TV – 1/2 HOUR
Carolyn Schultz – Insecure
LOCATION MANAGER OF THE YEAR – INDEPENDENT FEATURE
Justin Hill – Dog
LOCATION MANAGER OF THE YEAR – MUSIC VIDEO
Laura Dominguez – On – Performed by BTS
LOCATION MANAGER OF THE YEAR – STUDIO FEATURE
Mike Fantasia – Top Gun: Maverick
LOCATION MANAGER OF THE YEAR – REALITY TV
Rachel Kielborn – 12 Dates of Christmas
LOCATION TEAM OF THE YEAR – EPISODIC TV – 1/2 HOUR
Insecure: Diane Friedman, SLM; Jenny Caloca, LM/Scout; Lisa Blok-Linson, KALM; Tierre Kennedy, KALM; Laura Lee Kasten, KALM; Ron Parel, KALM; Jeff P. Rubinstein, KALM; Tony Ware, KALM; Steve Kovacic, KALM; Alison A. Taylor, Location Consultant; Mike Borushek, ALM; Jah’lon Wright, ALM; Ana Ibanez, ALM; Michael Fricke, ALM
LOCATION TEAM OF THE YEAR – EPISODIC TV – 1 HOUR 2019/2020
Perry Mason: Jonathan Jansen, SLM; Alexander Georges, LM; Alex Moreno, KALM; Brian Kinney, KALM; Michael Masumoto, KALM; Chelsea Lawrence, KALM; Jennifer Kennedy, KALM; Morgan Patterson, KALM; Helen Cho, KALM; Nick Bell, KALM; Alfonso Ruiz, KALM; Paquita Hughes, KALM; Amir Firozkar, ALM; Willis Turner, ALM
LOCATION TEAM OF THE YEAR – EPISODIC TV – 1 HOUR 2020/2021
Bosch: Robert Paulsen, LM; Eva Schroeder, KALM; Paul Schreiber, SLM; Samuel Gomez, KALM/Scout; Oscar Ibarra, KALM; Janet Harold; KALM; Alexander Kivlen, KALM; Bradley Warden, KALM; Kimberly Lynn, KALM; Velvet Graves, KALM; Jocelyn “Jozy” De La Cruz, ALM
LOCATION TEAM OF THE YEAR – INDEPENDENT FEATURE
Dog: Justin Hill, LM; Dana Reiko Barenfeld, KALM; Josh Vignery, KALM; Brian K. Lee, KALM; Clay Dodder, KALM; Brittany Anders, KALM; Phillip Brooks, KALM; Michael Parisi, KALM; Ehrin Davis, KALM; Steve Beimler, KALM; Elizabeth Reynolds, KALM; Nicholas David Brandt, ALM
LOCATION TEAM OF THE YEAR – STUDIO FEATURE
The Matrix Resurrections: Doug Dresser, SLM; Nancy Haecker, LM; Simon Lake, LM; Marc Meeks, KALM; William O’Brien, KALM; Zachary Quemore, KALM; Heather MacLean, KALM; Sharlene Duale, KALM; Saisie M. Jang, KALM; Nancy Wong, KALM; Teddy Alvarez, KALM; Eric Crocombe, ALM; Colleen Coviello, ALM; Ismael Castillo, ALM; Kelly Tom, ALM; Daniel Branson, ALM; Darrick J. Chan, ALM; John Kiernan, ALM; Frances Reyes-Bolinger, ALM; Alyssa DiMare, Location Coor- dinator; Daniel Lee, Location Coordinator; Felix Gehm, Location Scout; Ileana Contreras, Locations PA/SF; Trent Hanible, Locations PA/SF; Bobby Paredes Ysip, Location Assistant; Stephanie Pardi, Location Assistant; Sara Grab, Location Assistant
PUBLIC EMPLOYEE OF THE YEAR – CITY
Mark Gibbs, Airport Manager, City of South Lake Tahoe
PUBLIC EMPLOYEE OF THE YEAR – COUNTY
Dr. Emily Beeler, Public Health, County of Los Angeles
PUBLIC EMPLOYEE OF THE YEAR – STATE
Ian Ramer, CHP – Statewide Film Media Relations Officer
PUBLIC EMPLOYEE OF THE YEAR – FEDERAL
Karl Goodwin, Recreation Officer, El Dorado National Forest
Acronyms:
SLM = Supervising Location Manager;
LM = Location Manager;
KALM = Key Assistant Location Manager;
ALM = Assistant Location Manager
