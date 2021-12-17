‘Matrix Resurrections’: Early Reactions to the Film Hit Social Media

The first reactions to Lana Wachowski’s The Matrix Resurrections have begun to hit Twitter and elsewhere as the social media embargo lifted on Thursday night.

With full reviews embargoed till Tuesday, film journalists, entertainment bloggers and some critics were allowed to give general reactions and thoughts on the fourth film in the Matrix franchise and the verdict seems to range wildly from outright love to confusion and dislike. The film has been variously described as “metatextual,” a “comedy,” a “love story,” and “a galaxy brain take on reboot culture.”

Resurrections picks up the story of Neo/Thomas A. Anderson and Trinity twenty years later, with both still trapped inside the simulated computer-generated world but with no memory of their past or each other.

The film sees the return of franchise stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Ann Moss Lambert Wilson and Jada Pinkett Smith, with newcomers including Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Christina Ricci. Abdul-Mateen plays a younger version of Laurence Fishburne’s Morpheus.

The Matrix Resurrections hits theaters and HBO Max on Dec. 22.

Read the early reaction.

It's not perfect. There are some moments that might be complete and utter nonsense. But while THE MATRIX REVOLUTIONS broke my heart, #TheMatrixResurrections… did the other thing. And I'm just so happy about that. Full review to come at @consequence next Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/nXX9sSevb1 — Liz Shannon Miller (@lizlet) December 17, 2021

The Matrix Resurrections: best movie of the year? So angry, so joyous, so fun. — Matt Patches (@misterpatches) December 17, 2021

There was a point in the middle of The Matrix Resurrections where I briefly thought it was the best movie ever made, and, like, I haven’t convinced myself it’s NOT? I lovvvvvvved it. A lotta people are gonna haaaaaaaate. My favorite kind of movie!! — Emily VanDerWerff (@emilyvdw) December 17, 2021

THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS is a total blast. Weird, romantic, *extremely.* meta, and consistently funny. I kind of loved it. (Also, everyone in this movie is ridiculously hot.) #TheMatrixResurrections — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) December 17, 2021

The first act of #TheMatrixResurrections is STELLAR. Smart, funny, weird, self-referential & unexpected. Add to it wildly inventive action sequences, lofty storytelling decisions & a TON of big ideas that will fuel lots of questions. Trust me, multiple viewings will be required pic.twitter.com/q4jt0KQqft — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) December 17, 2021

#TheMatrixResurrections is a Matrix sequel, that’s for sure. Better than the last two, it still pales in comparison to the original. Some of the ideas bandied about are interesting, and the cast is game to be back, but not enough feels new here. Solid, but a letdown.#TheMatrix pic.twitter.com/fbsDhEzrO3 — Joey Magidson (@JoeyMagidson) December 17, 2021

Absolutely adored #TheMatrixResurrections, which builds on where the sequels left off in beautiful and unexpected ways, and presents a world that's entirely consistent with what came before and also opens it up to a host of new stories. My synapses have been firing for days. pic.twitter.com/X16TuKK6Vc — Ethan Alter (@ethanalter) December 17, 2021

#TheMatrixResurrections is a terrific, awe-inducing, meta mind-bender completely in line with the franchise's legacy. Finds an innovative, high-concept way to frame the new story. Keanu Reeves & Carrie-Anne Moss’ chemistry burns. Jessica Henwick is a revelation! @TheMatrixMovie pic.twitter.com/xRawqiOcuu — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) December 17, 2021

#TheMatrixResurrections is an almost 2.5-hour exposition dump with choppy action scenes reminiscent of the Bourne movies. It reuses far too much footage from previous installments and is meta to a fault. — Jeff Nelson (@SirJeffNelson) December 17, 2021

#TheMatrixResurrections is more fun than I remember the sequels ever being. Yes it's bogged down in exposition like the previous two, but there's a knowing wink to it all now. Newcomers Neil Patrick Harris and Jonathan Groff are key to that. Oh and the climax ROCKS. pic.twitter.com/2aWXYI7YAi — Nigel Smith (@nigelmfs) December 17, 2021

Saw #TheMatrixResurrections the other week (in IMAX!) and I enjoyed it! Easily better than 2 and 3. It feels like The Force Awakens – a nostalgic sequel/reboot to (maybe?) kick off a new franchise. Definitely rewatch the entire original trilogy in advance. Full review next week. pic.twitter.com/XHGQtkLcEB — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) December 17, 2021

I am deeply happy for those who will enjoy #TheMatrixResurrections. I am, regrettably, not among them. It’s leagues better than Reloaded and Revolutions – which let’s be clear are really not good – but has bad stakes. Nothing matters, and not in a cool nihilistic way. pic.twitter.com/RnbQutdkKR — Alison Foreman (@alfaforeman) December 17, 2021

#TheMatrixResurrections is a comedy. The action is disappointing and the new characters are thin. But the metatextual commentary is biting. It wrestles with its own legacy in that JURASSIC WORLD/BAD BOYS 3/RP1 fashion. I prefer the first three, but this is a wild swing. pic.twitter.com/7i3n5qUvOq — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) December 17, 2021

The Matrix Resurrections, despite (and because of) its infinite goofiness, is the boldest & most vividly personal Hollywood sequel since The Last Jedi. a silly/sincere galaxy brain take on reboot culture that makes peace with how modern blockbusters are now only about themselves. — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) December 17, 2021