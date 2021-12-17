×
‘Matrix Resurrections’: Early Reactions to the Film Hit Social Media

A host of critics, bloggers and entertainment journalists are posting their thoughts on the fourth film in the 'Matrix' franchise.

The first reactions to Lana Wachowski’s The Matrix Resurrections have begun to hit Twitter and elsewhere as the social media embargo lifted on Thursday night.

With full reviews embargoed till Tuesday, film journalists, entertainment bloggers and some critics were allowed to give general reactions and thoughts on the fourth film in the Matrix franchise and the verdict seems to range wildly from outright love to confusion and dislike. The film has been variously described as “metatextual,” a “comedy,” a “love story,” and “a galaxy brain take on reboot culture.”

Resurrections picks up the story of Neo/Thomas A. Anderson and Trinity twenty years later, with both still trapped inside the simulated computer-generated world but with no memory of their past or each other.

The film sees the return of franchise stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Ann Moss Lambert Wilson and Jada Pinkett Smith, with newcomers including Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Christina Ricci. Abdul-Mateen plays a younger version of Laurence Fishburne’s Morpheus.

The Matrix Resurrections hits theaters and HBO Max on Dec. 22.

