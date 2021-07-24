Matt Damon Talks Co-Writing ‘The Last Duel’ With Ben Affleck Almost 25 Years After ‘Good Will Hunting’

Matt Damon is sharing details around how he wrote The Last Duel alongside his friend and fellow actor Ben Affleck, the first time the two have written together since their Oscar-winning work on Good Will Hunting.

While appearing on The Tonight Show Friday night, the writer, actor and producer briefly spoke about how he and Affleck had come back together to write for their upcoming film, which is directed by Ridley Scott. Adapted from Eric Jager’s novel The Last Duel: A True Story of Trial by Combat in Medieval France, the film recounts the story around a 1386 trial by combat, the last officially recognized judicial duel in France.

“It’s the first movie we’ve written in 25 years or something, and we wrote with another great writer named Nicole Holofcener,” Damon told host Jimmy Fallon. “We saw it as a story of perspective, and so Ben and I wrote the male perspectives and Nicole wrote the female perspective.”

Damon elaborated on that writing process while speaking to Entertainment Tonight, saying that he thinks he and Affleck may “write a lot more in the future” after working on their upcoming historical drama.

“I think we just found that having made… like making movies for 30 years, we actually learned something about structure along the way and the process went along a lot faster,” he said. “And so I think we’ll write a lot more in the future just because it didn’t turn out to be as time-consuming as we thought.”

It was a smoother process than how he and Affleck collaborated on their first co-written film, Good Will Hunting, a script for which the duo won the 1998 Oscar for best original screenplay. “I think that writing process for Good Will Hunting was so inefficient,” Damon explained. “You know, because we didn’t really understand structure so we wrote thousands of pages.”

The writer-producer detailed how the duo would “just write different scenes,” constantly asking, “‘Well, what if this happened?'” That resulted in them trying to “jam” disparate scenes together “into something that looked like a movie.”

“Back in the day, we didn’t have deadlines because nobody cared what we were doing, no one was waiting for the script, we were unemployed, so we literally had nothing else to do,” he said.

This time around, Damon and Affleck took a more structured approach, setting aside time each day, and building that writing time around other elements of their life, including their families. “Now we can build the time, it’s a little more structured,” The Last Duel star told ET. “Like, alright, let’s write from 10 to 2, you know, because we can drop the kids off and then we can pick the kids up.”