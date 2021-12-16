Mattel Developing Holiday Feature ‘Christmas Balloon’

Mattel is developing a feature film based on the true story of a young girl who in 2018 tried to send her Christmas message to Santa via a balloon.

Christmas Balloon centers on Dáyami, who was living in a Mexican border town when she sent her Christmas list to Santa via a balloon, which was found by Randy and Marcella Heiss, a couple in Arizona grieving the loss of their own child. The couple made it their mission to fulfill the girl’s touching Christmas wishes. At the time, Mattel worked with the Heisses and donated toys.

Gabriela Revilla-Lugo will write the screenplay, with Chris Lemos and Luis Guerrero of Vital Pictures serving as producers.

Kevin McKeon and Ivan Sanchez will oversee the project for Mattel. Mattel’s slate includes features based on their classic toys like Barbie, Barney, Magic 8 Ball, and Hot Wheels.

“I am honored to bring Dáyami’s journey to life in a time when it’s clear we all need to believe in hope and magic,” Revilla-Lugo commented.

Revilla-Lugo, who is repped by Industry and Felker Toczek, acted as an executive producer on Palm Springs and Netflix’s The Starling. She currently works as a staff writer on ABC’s A Million Little Things.