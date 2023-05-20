Maxwell Jenkins, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Katie Douglas Topline Drama ‘This Too Shall Pass’ (Exclusive)

Maxwell Jenkins, Jeremy Ray Taylor and Katie Douglas have jumped on board This Too Shall Pass, a coming-of-age drama from writer-director and indie horror veteran Rob Grant.

The ensemble cast for the pic to start shooting next month in Calgary includes Ben Cockell, Jaylin Webb, Aidan Laprete, Nikki Roumel and Chris Sandiford.

Set in 1987 in Syracuse, New York, This Too Shall Pass follows Simon, a 16 year-old suffocated by his strict Mormon upbringing and rebelling as he leaves town with friends for a weekend in Canada, only to see events further make Simon question his religious and personal beliefs.

“This cast is dynamite, the team behind the scenes are amazing, and I can’t wait to bring the world a different slant on the coming-of-age genre!” Grant said in a statement.

This Too Shall Pass, which has financing from Telefilm Canada, marks the fifth feature film collaboration between Grant — who started out as an editor on The Cabin In the Woods, Deadpool 2 and Steven Spielberg’s The BFG — and lead producer Michael Peterson of Peterson Polaris Corp.

Grant’s directorial credits include Harpoon, Mon Ami and Fake Blood. Jason R. Ellis of Eclipse Management & Entertainment and musician Michael Baker of Head Fake will executive produce, with casting by Coco Kleppinger.

Jenkins is represented by Innovative Artists, Gilbertson Entertainment and Myman Greenspan Fox. Taylor is represented by Paradigm. Cockell is represented by Red Management and D2 Management.

Webb is represented by Innovative Artists and Impact Artists Group. Laprete is represented by A3 Artists Agency and Untitled Entertainment. Douglas is represented by Innovative Artists, Noble Caplan Abrams and Skrzyniarz & Mallean.

Roumel is represented by AMI Artist Management and Stagecoach Entertainment. Sandiford is represented by A3 Artists Agency and Play Management.