Maya Hawke Joins Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson in Yale’s ‘The Kill Room’ (Exclusive)

Maya Hawke is set to appear on screen alongside her mother Uma Thurman for the very first time, The Hollywood Reporter can reveal. Hawke has been cast in Yale Entertainment’s dark comedic thriller The Kill Room, also starring Samuel L. Jackson and Joe Manganiello.

The Stranger Things and Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood star has been added to the cast alongside other newly-unveiled names, including Debi Mazar (Goodfellas, Little Man Tate, Entourage) and Larry Pine (Succession, The Royal Tenenbaums, Moonrise Kingdom).

From writer Jonathan Jacobson and director Nicol Paone, The Kill Room is set to begin shooting this spring in New Jersey and New York. Yale’s recently launched sales and distribution banner, Great Escape, will handle international sales and co-rep the U.S. rights with ICM Partners in Cannes.

The Kill Room centers around a hitman, Reggie (Manganiello), his boss (Jackson), an art dealer (Thurman) and their money laundering scheme that accidentally turns the hitman into an overnight avant-garde sensation, forcing her to play the art world against the underworld.

Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman and Jon Keeyes are producing under their Yale Productions banner alongside Anne Clements of Idiot Savant Pictures, Paone, Thurman, Dannielle Thomas and Jason Weinberg from Untitled Entertainment, as well as William Rosenfeld of Such Content. Executive producers include Robert Kapp, Scott Levenson, Jason Kringstein, Richard Switzer, Ian Niles, Philip W. Shaltz, Bradley Pilz, Michael J. Rothstein, Jesse Korman, Jeffrey Tussi, as well as Michael and Jackie Palkovicz.

Hawke is represented by CAA, Untitled Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox. Mazar is represented by Curtis Brown Group and Framework Entertainment. Pine is represented by McKegney Management.