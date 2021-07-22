Natasha Lyonne, Maya Rudolph to Produce ‘Love In Color’ from Hulu, American High

Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne’s Animal Pictures have set their first feature film with Love In Color, the latest team-up between American High (Big Time Adolescence, Plan B) and Hulu.

Love In Color will follow an aspiring young artist that is forced to join her high school track team. She uses it as an opportunity to pursue the girl she’s been harboring a long-time crush on. But she soon finds herself falling for an unexpected teammate and discovers what real love feels like.

Kirsten King and Casey Rackham penned the script. Chris and Paul Weitz’s Depth of Field will also produce the project from first-time feature director Sammi Cohen.

Jeremy Garelick, Will Phelps and Ryan Bennett will produce for American High, which has partnered with the streaming service on a series of high school-set features like The Binge and The Ultimate Playlist of Noise.

Andrew Miano will produce for Depth of Field and Katie Newman for 3Arts. Along with Lyonne and Rudolph, Danielle Renfrew Behrens will produce for Animal Pictures, which will soon release Peacock’s one-hour mystery series Poker Face. Britta Rowings and Dan Balgoyen of Depth of Field will executive produce.

Cohen is a veteran television director, working across PopTV, YouTube Originals, Collegehumor and Comedy Central. She is repped by Management 360 and Jackoway Austen.