Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey Question the Value of Marriage in ‘Maybe I Do’ Trailer

In the official trailer for Vertical Entertainment’s Maybe I Do, the value of marriage is explored by one newer relationship and two couples who tied the knot years ago.

The film, written and directed by Michael Jacobs, features a star-studded cast, including Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey, Diane Keaton, Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon and William H. Macy.

The recently released trailer starts off with Michelle (Roberts) about to catch a bouquet of flowers at her friend’s wedding when her boyfriend, Allen (Bracey), jumps to block the floral arrangement. “I grew up wondering if I would be able to stand in front of someone and promise her the rest of my life, and here we are,” Luke Bracey’s character says in the trailer, clearly questioning if he’s ready to make that commitment.

When Michelle gives Allen an ultimatum, they each ask their parents for marriage advice and make the decision that it’s time for Michelle’s folks, played by Keaton and Gere, to meet Allen’s mom and dad, portrayed by Sarandon and Macy. What they don’t realize is their parents actually know each other far too well — including intimately and romantically. They all proceed to ponder commitment, marriage and love, with Allen asking a focal question in the trailer: “How do I know if I love her?”

Maybe I Do is set for release Jan. 23, 2023. Watch the official trailer below.