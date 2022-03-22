McDonald’s All-American Game Feature Doc in the Works (Exclusive)

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy co-directors Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah are at work on a feature documentary about the McDonald’s All American Games, high school basketball’s biggest stage.

Simmons and Ozah’s production banner Creative Control, Roc Nation and Known Studios are joining forces to produce the film with the working title The All Americans: The Games That Changed The Game. The feature will tell the story of the McDonald’s All American Games.

Production on the documentary has started and will include coverage of the 2022 McDonald’s All-American Games next week in Chicago.

Launched in 1977, the annual game showcases high school basketball’s brightest stars as they go head-to-head, East vs. West. Roc Nation will supervise the music for the film that portrays the annual hoops match-up through the eyes of elite players who competed, their communities and some of the greatest basketball legends the event celebrated.

“For 45 years, Mcdonald’s All American Game has provided extraordinary young men and women an opportunity to play on a National stage, while also enforcing the importance of giving back. The McDonald’s All Americans are not just leading scorers in the NBA and WNBA, they are also dedicated philanthropists,” Lori York, executive vp of TV and film at Roc Nation, said in a statement.

The annual game where 48 of the top boys and girls high school basketball players in the country compete has made many household names. Future NBA stars like Magic Johnson, Isaiah Thomas, Michael Jordan, Grant Hill, Shaquille O’Neal, LeBron James and Kobe Bryant first shined during appearances at the McDonald’s All-Americans game, before going onto becoming rising stars in college basketball and beyond.

Ross Martin, Mark Feldstein and Brad Roth of Known Studios, who most recently co-executive produced jeen yuhs and executive produced Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission To Space for Netflix, will executive produce the feature doc about the McDonald’s All American Games along with Roc Nation.