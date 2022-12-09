‘Mean Girls’ Movie Musical Sets Cast

The Mean Girls movie musical has found its clique.

Angourie Rice, Auli’i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey and Reneé Rapp, who starred as Regina George in the Broadway musical, are set to star in the ensemble cast.

The Broadway musical adaptation of the 2004 teen comedy is headed to the screen via Paramount, which is planning a Paramount+ debut.

Mean Girls — both the original movie and the musical — follows teenager Cady Heron, who moves from Africa with her scientist parents to the suburbs of Illinois, where she gets swept up in the dynamics of her new high school’s social hierarchy. She falls in with a popular clique known as The Plastics. Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams starred in the original film, which earned a $128 million at the global box office and has since achieved cult teen movie status.

Rice will be playing Cady, originally played by Lohan, with Rapp reprising her role as Regina ( played by McAdams in the film). Cravalho will play Janis and Spivey will be Damien, originally played by Lizzy Caplan and Daniel Franzese, respectively.

Lorne Michaels will return to produce with original Mean Girls scripter and star Tina Fey, who wrote the book for the Broadway show. Fey will also write the movie musical’s feature script, with music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin. Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr. are set to direct.

Rice, repped by WME and Sloane Offer, is known for her role in the Tom Holland Spider-Man films, with recent credits including Mare of Easttown and Netflix movie Senior Year.

Cravalho is best known for her role in the animated Moana, with upcoming credits that include Hulu YA film Crush and Amazon feature The Power.

Spivey has been one of the biggest recent Broadway break-outs for his role in the Pulitzer prize-winning musical A Strange Loop.

Rapp, repped by Immersive Management, WME, and Interscope, is known for her onscreen work in Mindy Kaling’s HBO Max comedy The Sex Lives of College Girls.