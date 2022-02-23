‘Meg 2: The Trench’ Adds Sienna Guillory, Skyler Samuels and Sergio Peris-Mencheta (Exclusive)

Meg 2: The Trench has found its shark bait.

Sienna Guillory, the Resident Evil actress last seen in Clifford the Big Red Dog, Skyler Samuels, who starred in Fox’s superhero show The Gifted, and Snowfall actor Sergio Peris-Mencheta have signed on Warner Bros.’ sequel to its surprise 2018 hit featuring a very hungry prehistoric shark known as a megalodon who fights a very svelte Jason Statham.

Additionally, Cliff Curtis, Sophia Cai and Page Kennedy are reprising their roles, joining Statham in more shark-hunting shenanigans.

Ben Wheatley, known for his stylish thrillers such as Free Fire and High-Rise, is helming the adventure thriller that is now shooting in the U.K.

Plot details are being kept in the chum, but it’s a safe bet to say that more shark gnashing and gnoshing will be involved.

Peris-Mencheta is playing one of the film’s antagonists, a hard-edged mercenary. Guillory is the head of an applied sciences division while Samuels is an adventure-loving member of Statham’s submarine crew.

Jon and Erich Hoeber wrote the script for the project that is being produced by Gravity Pictures and Di Bonaventura Pictures.

