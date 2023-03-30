Megan Thee Stallion in Talks for Adam Sandler Netflix Movie from ‘Uncut Gems’ Directors

Megan Thee Stallion is in talks to join the latest film from Josh and Benny Safdie, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The project, which is set up at Netflix, is set to reteam the duo with their Uncut Gems star Adam Sandler. The plot for the project is being kept under wraps and it is unclear what role Megan Thee Stallion (née Megan Pete) will play.

A rep for Pete didn’t immediately reply to a request seeking comment. Netflix declined to comment.

The three-time Grammy winner has been making more inroads into Hollywood, having appeared on episodes of series like P-Valley and She-Hulk. In 2022, she hosted Saturday Night Live. She is set to make her feature debut in the A24 musical comedy F***ing Identical Twins, based on the stage show of the same name, starring alongside Nathan Lane, Bowen Yang and Megan Mullaly.

The Safdie brothers, who broke out with Robert Pattinson starrer Good Time, last directed the dramatic thriller Uncut Gems which was released by A24 and garnered Sandler awards attention, including an Independent Spirit award for the best male lead.

Deadline was the first to report the news of Pete’s casting.