Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Acting Skills in First Trailer for ‘Dicks: The Musical’

The first trailer for A24’s first musical feature, entitled Dicks: The Musical, features Megan Thee Stallion rapping, a song about how “life is a handjob” and creatures called “sewer boys.” And that is just a taste of the insanity unleashed in this project, which will open the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival’s Midnight Madness section.

The film was written by and stars comedians Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp (The Opposition With Jordan Klepper) and is based on their 2014 two-man stage show titled “Fucking Identical Twins,” which ran at the Upright Citizens Brigade. Jackson and Sharp star as two cutthroat businessmen who, in a Parent Trap-like twist, realize they are actually identical twins separated at birth. (The fact that Jackson and Sharp do not look alike is part of the gag.) These two then set out to reunite their parents, played by Nathan Lane and Megan Mullally. Absurdity and singing ensue, with the aforementioned sewer boys, who are tiny caged monsters, making an appearance.

Megan Thee Stallion previously showed off her acting chops in Starz’s P-Valley while Nathan Lane was most recently seen on the small screen in Only Murders in the Building.

Dicks is directed by Borat‘s Larry Charles, and also stars Saturday Night Live‘s Bowen Yang, who plays the role of God. It releases in theaters Sept. 29.