Megan Thee Stallion, Nathan Lane Set for A24 Musical Comedy ‘F*cking Identical Twins’

Musical veteran Nathan Lane and hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion will share the screen in A24’s first movie musical, which will also star Bowen Yang and Megan Mullally.

The R-rated musical comedy F*cking Identical Twins is currently in production with Borat director and Seinfeld alum Larry Charles at the helm. The Greatest Showman outfit Chernin Entertainment is producing and co-financing with A24, which will be handling worldwide distribution.

The film stars and is written by Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp, both comedians and former cast members on The Opposition with Jordan Klepper. The project, based on the 2014 two-man stage show from the trio that premiered at the Upright Citizens Brigade, is described as a “subversive” spin on The Parent Trap with original songs by Jackson, Sharp, and Karl Saint Lucy.

F*cking Identical Twins follows two business adversaries who realize they’re identical twin brothers and decide to switch places in order to reunite their divorced parents and become a family again.

Marius de Vries, whose credits include La La Land, Moulin Rouge, and Coda, has boarded the project as executive music producer. Fiora Cutler will serve as the film’s music supervisor, overseeing cast musical direction with de Vries.

