Mekhi Phifer to Star in Searchlight’s ‘The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat’ (Exclusive)

ER alum Mekhi Phifer has joined Uzo Aduba, Aunjanue Ellis and Sanaa Lathan in The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat for Searchlight Pictures.

Tina Mabry is directing the film about three best friends dubbed The Supremes from a script by Gina Prince-Bythewood, with revisions by Mabry. Phifer currently stars alongside Octavia Spencer in Apple’s Truth Be Told drama and in Hulu’s now-concluded Love, Victor series.

He’s best known for playing Gregory Pratt in the ER drama, and has also starred in movies like Clockers and the Divergent franchise. His credits also include A&E’s Roots, House of Lies, Torchwood and Lie to Me. He is a multiple NAACP Award winner and multiple Teen Choice Awards nominee.

The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat is an adaptation of the 2013 novel by Edward Kelsey Moore and portrays best friends who have weathered life’s storms together for two generations through marriage and children, happiness and the blues, and who find their paths at a crossroads that tests their bond.

The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat, which also stars Russell Hornsby, is produced by Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen’s Temple Hill Entertainment. Searchlight’s heads of production and development DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas are overseeing for the studio, along with director of production Zahra Phillips and creative executive Apolline Berty.

Phifer is represented by The Gersh Agency and Brookside Artist Management.