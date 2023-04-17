Mel Gibson, 50 Cent Starring in Indie Crime Thriller ‘Boneyard’ (Exclusive)

Mel Gibson and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson are toplining Boneyard, an indie crime-thriller that has begun shooting in Las Vegas.

Brian Van Holt, who starred opposite Kate McKinnon in limited series Jo vs Carole, is also starring in the feature whose cast also includes Nora Zehetner (The Right Stuff).

Colin Bates, who produced the Halle Berry thriller Kidnap and the Arnold Schwarzenegger zombie drama, Maggie, is producing the hot indie with Vincent McDaniel and Tamas Nadas.

Boneyard tells of an FBI special agent, played by Gibson, who along with the Albuquerque police department, is hunting for a serial killer nicknamed The Bone Collector. The chief of police and one of his officers, however, have a contrary view of the manhunt, believing someone in their own department may be the killer.

Jackson is playing the chief while Van Holt plays the officer who is connected to the case through a missing niece.

Asif Akbar wrote the script and is directing.

Gibson was last seen with Josh Duhamel in indie crime caper flick Bandit and next appears in John Wick spinoff, The Continental, on Peacock this September.

Rapper-turned-actor-turned-entrepreneur Jackson parlayed his acting in Starz’s crime series Power into a franchise empire, with several spinoffs. Another burgeoning empire is Black Mafia Family, now in production on its third season, and the recently released the BMF docuseries. Earlier this year, he announced a non-exclusive multi-project development deal with Fox.

Movie-wise, Jackson has appeared in several action thrillers and will next be seen opposite Jason Statham and Sylvester Stallone in Lionsgate’s The Expendables 4.

Gibson is repped by APA and Brecheen Feldman and 50 Cent is repped by APA and Savva Entertainment.