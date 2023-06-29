Mel Gibson, Helen Mirren, John Malkovich and More: “Czech” Out the Big Stars of Karlovy Vary Fest Trailers

What do Mel Gibson, Helen Mirren, John Malkovich, Casey Affleck, Jude Law, Harvey Keitel, Andy Garcia and Danny DeVito have in common beyond their stardom? They have all received honors from the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in the Czech Republic and starred in its popular festival trailers. Johnny Depp is the latest big Hollywood name to join the list.

During the opening ceremony of the big summer festival in the picturesque Czech spa town on Friday evening, organizers will unveil the trailer for its 57th edition, starring Depp.

“Two years ago, Johnny Depp received an immensely warm welcome from audiences and fans, thanks to which he has become a great supporter of ours,” Karlovy Vary festival executive director Kryštof Mucha said ahead of the trailer’s unveiling. “And so he agreed to film a trailer even though we were limited by his packed schedule. The trailer turned out great, and I am convinced that Johnny Depp will one day return to Vary in person.”

The Karlovy Vary team has presented star-studded trailers, which explore what artists who have received a Crystal Globe lifetime honor from the fest actually do with their statue, for 15 years. They are typically black-and-white and full of attitude.

2010 honoree Jude Law, for example, puts his award to creative use in a car-focused fest trailer running 1 minute and 35 seconds for the event’s 46th edition. Meanwhile, Malkovich’s trailer features an awkward “oh”-moment in a taxi, Affleck’s trip to a pawn shop ends in a surprise, while Mirren wants to store her statue, which keeps mysteriously appearing next to an Oscar statuette, in its box. Late legendary director Miloš Forman found a health use for his trophy, while another past trailer shows DeVito’s sleep getting disturbed by a phone call. And the trailer with Gibson features the star interrupting a break-in.

The Karlovy Vary festival’s online platform, KVIFF.TV, features the various trailers on a special page.