Mel Gibson, Mason Thames to Star in Adventure Fantasy ‘Boys of Summer’

Mel Gibson will star alongside Mason Thames, the rising actor who leads upcoming horror thriller The Black Phone, in Boys of Summer, an indie fantasy adventure thriller.

David Henrie, best known for his work as an actor on such shows as Wizards of Waverly Place, will direct the project which hails from Nickel City Pictures, Novo Media Group and Pastime Pictures.

Written by Cornelius Uliano and Bryan Schulz (The Peanuts Movie), the script centers on a local boy (Thames) who, after his best friend mysteriously disappears, begins to suspect that a supernatural entity may be hunting the children of Martha’s Vineyard. He seeks the help of an aging detective (Gibson), with the two soon discovering they’re on the path of a witch who has recently retired to their island.

“Boys of Summer is a throwback story that conjures up the magic and nostalgia of childhood as its heroes fight monsters old and new,” said Henrie in a statement.

Mark Fasano of Nickel City Pictures and James Henrie of Novo Media Group are producing.

Summer is being financed and executive produced by John Blandford and Dan McDonough of Pastime Pictures along with Tobias Weymar and Annie Mahoney of Nickel City Pictures. Lorenzo Henrie and Amanda Devine of Novo Media Group are also exec producing.

Production is set to begin December in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Henrie is repped by A3 Artists Agency and Untitled Entertainment while Uliano and Schulz are repped by APA, Anonymous Content and Ziffren Brittenham.

Gibson is repped by APA and Brecheen Feldman while Thames is repped by AKA Talent Agency and MC Talent Management.