Melissa McCarthy to Receive CinemaCon’s Cinema Vérité Award in Las Vegas

Melissa McCarthy will soon make a splash at CinemaCon.

The Oscar-nominated actress is set to receive a Cinema Vérité Award in Las Vegas, an honor that comes ahead of her next starring turn in Walt Disney Studios’ The Little Mermaid on May 26. McCarthy stars as Ursula for filmmaker Rob Marshall opposite Halle Bailey as Ariel, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Daveed Diggs as the voice of Sebastian, Awkwafina as the voice of Scuttle, Jacob Tremblay as the voice of Flounder and Javier Bardem as King Triton.

McCarthy will be handed the trophy during the Big Screen Achievement Awards on April 27, a ceremony to be held inside The Colosseum at Caesars Palace and hosted by official presenting sponsor The Coca-Cola Company.

“Melissa McCarthy has had audiences around the world howling in the theaters with such unforgettable performances in films like Bridesmaids, The Heat and Spy and has left them on the edge of their seats with her memorable roles in Can You Ever Forgive Me?, and St. Vincent to name just a few,” praised CinemaCon managing director Mitch Neuhauser. “Her upcoming turn in the iconic role of Ursula is sure to entertain audiences across the globe and we couldn’t be more honored to present her with this year’s CinemaCon Cinema Vérité Award.”

McCarthy is currently shooting Richard Curtis’ untitled New York Christmas comedy movie and recently wrapped production on Jerry Seinfeld’s Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story.

CinemaCon, the official convention of National Association of Theatre Owners, will be held from April 24 to 27. Also receiving awards during the Big Screen Achievement Awards will be Zendaya as Star of the Year, Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas with NATO Spirit of the Industry Award, the cast of Adele Lim’s road trip comedy Joy Ride from Lionsgate as Comedy Ensemble of the Year and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts duo of Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback with CinemaCon’s Rising Stars of the Year Award.