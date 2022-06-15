Melissa McCarthy, Hugh Grant Among A-List Cast for Jerry Seinfeld’s ‘Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story’

Jerry Seinfeld has assembled an A-list cast for his feature directorial debut, which just so happens to be about the beloved breakfast dessert pastry, Pop-Tarts.

Netflix is behind Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story, which will star Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Amy Schumer, Hugh Grant and James Marsden. Rounding out the cast is Jack McBrayer, Tom Lennon, Adrian Martinez, Bobby Moynihan, Max Greenfield, Christian Slater and Sarah Cooper.

Seinfeld, who worked with the streamer on his 2020 stand-up special 23 Hours to Kill, will also be starring in the film.

The logline for the project, which is set in Michigan in 1963, reads: “Kellogg’s and Post, sworn cereal rivals, race to create a pastry that will change the face of breakfast forever. A tale of ambition, betrayal, sugar and menacing milkmen.”

Seinfeld will direct from a script he wrote with Spike Feresten, Andy Robin and Barry Marder. Seinfeld, Feresten and Bauman will produce, with Cherylanne Martin, Andy Robin and Barry Marder acting as executive producers.