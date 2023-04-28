Melissa McCarthy Says She Would Do a ‘Bridesmaids’ Sequel “This Afternoon”

Melissa McCarthy admits she would waste no time to get the gang back together for a Bridesmaids sequel.

The Oscar-nominated actress recently told People magazine that she would do a follow-up to the 2011 film “this afternoon, right now.”

“That group of women was the most magical thing ever,” she explained. “Almost all of us were really good friends already. I think it was such a magical time.”

In the Paul Feig-directed film, Kristen Wiig’s Annie pulls out all the stops, no matter how crazy they may be, to be the best maid of honor she can be for her best friend Lillian (Maya Rudolph). But her life begins to unravel as she leads Lillian and the group of bridesmaids down an unforgettable and competitive road to the wedding. McCarthy takes on the role of Megan, one could say the quirkiest member in the bridesmaids group, which also includes Rose Byrne, Wendi McLendon-Covey and Ellie Kemper.

The Tammy star added that even if the cast is “all in our nineties and [writers] Kristen [Wiig] and Annie [Mumolo] are like, ‘Should we team back up?’ I’d be like, ‘Yes. Yeah, we should.'”

McCarthy recalled one of her favorite memories from set was “just being around that many funny people where truly it was like people dropping to the ground because we couldn’t get air in.”

The Little Mermaid actress continued, “From a distance, it must have looked like we all had food poisoning because there was just times where we’d be like… You can’t be around that group of humans and not just be beside yourself.”