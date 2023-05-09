×
Melissa McCarthy Describes ‘Little Mermaid’ Villain Ursula as “Gal I Want to Have a Drink With”

The Oscar nominated performer talks to THR on why she pursued the juicy role in Rob Marshall's live-action musical: "If I don't do it, I will regret it for the rest of my life."

Melissa McCarthy, recipient of the Cinéma Vérité Award, attends the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards at Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 27, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Melissa McCarthy, recipient of the Cinéma Vérité Award, attends the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards at Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 27, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Greg Doherty/FilmMagic

When Melissa McCarthy heard Rob Marshall was putting the pieces together for a live-action take on Disney’s The Little Mermaid, she vowed to do whatever she could to snag the role of Ursula, the sea witch.

“I was so terrified, and there were moments when I felt like, ‘I have no business trying to meet with Rob Marshall, but if I don’t do it, I will regret it for the rest of my life,’ ” McCarthy told THR in Las Vegas ahead of receiving CinemaCon’s Cinema Vérité Award. It went well: “We kind of hit it off. He’s such a remarkable and lovely human.”

Living through a pandemic also helped her get inside Ursula’s head.

“Thinking about how much time she spent in isolation and what that had done to her mental state and paranoia, I was able to connect with her in new ways,” she explained. “Ursula is so damaged and such a juicy, dishy, conniving broad. I’ve always been, like, ‘That’s the gal I want to have a drink with.’ “

