MGM Buys Ellen Burstyn’s ‘Queen Bees’ for Europe, Asia and Latin America

MGM has snatched up rights in most of world outside of North America for Queen Bees, aka At Last, Michael Lembeck’s comedy drama starring Ellen Burstyn, Jane Curtin, Loretta Devine, Ann-Margret, and James Caan.

MGM will take all rights for the film across most of Europe, including Germany, Italy, and the U.K., as well as the Middle East, Russia, India, South Africa, and Latin America. The deal with sales group Arclight Films also includes pay-Asian pay-TV rights for the movie. Arclight also signed deals for Queen Bees with Kismet for Australia and New Zealand, Cannonball Films for Spain, and Monolith for Poland. Gravitas Ventures previously bought North American rights for the film and did a multi-platform release of Queen Bees on June 11.

In Queen Bees, Burstyn stars as Helen, a fiercely-independent senior forced to temporarily move into a retirement community while her house undergoes repairs. The world of Pine Grove Senior Community — with its lusty widows, cutthroat bridge tournaments and “mean girls” cliques reminds Helen of the worst of her high school days. But between the flower arranging and water aerobics, Helen discovers that it’s never too late to make new friends and perhaps even find new love.

Director Lembeck is best-known for his TV work, which has included multiple episodes of Friends, Mad About You, and Everybody Loves Raymond. Among his previous features as a director are the Dwayne Johnson comedy Tooth Fairy (2010) and the Nia Vardalos/Toni Collette starrer Connie and Carla.

Harrison Powell, Dominique Telson, and Fred Bernstein produced Queen Bees for Astute Films with Richard L. Jackson and Claudine Marrotte as executive producers.