MGM Chiefs Michael De Luca, Pamela Abdy to Receive ICG Publicists Tribute

MGM’s Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy will be honored with the Motion Picture Showpersons Awards from the International Cinematographers Guild at the 59th Annual ICG Publicists Awards Luncheon on March 25.

The announcement was made by awards chairs Tim Menke and Sheryl Main on Tuesday. The studio’s film group is led by chairman De Luca, who joined MGM in January 2020 and then brought on board Abdy to oversee development, production and post-production for all MGM and Orion films.

“I cannot think of more qualified recipients of this award than Michael and Pam. MGM has had an extraordinarily successful year under their leadership since joining the company in 2020. They have created an award-winning and eclectic slate, even during a pandemic, and tell stories that cover the full spectrum of our community and humanity,” Rebecca Rhine, ICG national executive director, said in a statement.

The MGM studio includes the Annapurna joint venture United Artists Releasing and a rebooted Orion. MGM films received eight Oscar nominations, including Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza contending for best picture, Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci and the James Bond franchise chapter No Time to Die.

Other 2021 films from MGM include Candyman, The Addams Family 2, Respect, Wrath of Man and Flag Day.

The annual ICG Publicists Awards earlier announced that legendary filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola will be honored with a lifetime achievement award at the upcoming ICG Publicists awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

The ICG Publicists Awards Luncheon, an in-person ceremony recognizes excellence in publicity, promotion, still photography and journalism for motion pictures and television.