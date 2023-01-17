Chad Stahelski to Direct Michael B. Jordan in Paramount’s ‘Rainbow Six’ (Exclusive)

Paramount’s adaptation of Tom Clancy novel Rainbow Six has found its director.

Chad Stahelski, the director of the John Wick movies, has been tapped to direct the feature project that is serving as a Michael B. Jordan action vehicle and follow-up to the actor and studio’s 2021 action thriller, Without Remorse.

Jordan is starring in Rainbow and is producing with Elizabeth Raposo via the duo’s Outlier Society banner. Also producing are Akiva Goldsman and Greg Lessans via Weed Road Pictures as well as Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec through The Saw Mill.

Jordan will once again be playing Navy SEAL-turned-CIA operative John Clark, one of Clancy’s more popular characters, who appeared in the late author’s Jack Ryan spy books. Clark also headlined two novels, Without Remorse and Rainbow Six, with the latter spawning a line of video games.

Remorse served as a Clark origin story of sorts and was made during the pandemic. With theatrical releasing in flux, Paramount offloaded the movie to Amazon, where it debuted April 30, 2021. Paramount intends to release Rainbow theatrically, sources say, although final decisions won’t be made until later in the moviemaking process.

No plot details have been revealed.

Stahelski will executive produce under his 87Eleven Entertainment alongside cohorts Jason Spitz and Alex Young.

Stuntman-turned-filmmaker Stahelski made a bone-crunching directorial debut with John Wick in 2014, and then helmed all the subsequent installments. He has several projects in development, including a remake of Highlander that will star Henry Cavill. Last year he produced vampire action flick Day Shift starring Jamie Foxx, which Netflix released in August.

Stahelski is repped by WME and Johnson Shapiro.