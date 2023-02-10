Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Rainbow Six’ Finds Writers (Exclusive)

Paramount’s high-flying adaptation of Tom Clancy novel Rainbow Six has found its writers.

Daniel Fajemisin-Duncan and Marlon Smith, who co-created the 2013 British crime drama Run, has been tapped to write the action thriller that has Michael B. Jordan starring and Chad Stahelski directing.

In addition to staring, Jordan is producing with Elizabeth Raposo via the duo’s Outlier Society banner. Also producing are Akiva Goldsman and Greg Lessans via Weed Road Pictures as well as Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec through The Saw Mill.

The feature project is a follow-up to Jordan’s 2021 action vehicle, Without Remorse, with the actor once again playing Navy SEAL-turned-CIA operative John Clark. One of Clancy’s more popular characters, Clark appeared in the late author’s Jack Ryan spy books and also headlined two novels, Without Remorse and Rainbow Six, with the latter spawning a line of video games.

Executive producing are Stahelski, Jason Spitz, and Alex Young.

Fajemisin-Duncan and Smith grew up together in South London and broke out by co-creating Run, a mini-series that starred Olivia Coleman. The show earned them the Royal Television Society Award for best drama writing and the BAFTA Television Craft award for breakthrough talent.

The pair also worked on Save Me and Save Me Too, which won an RTS Award for outstanding drama and best drama writing and was BAFTA-nominated for best drama series. Currently, the pair are writing an adaptation of the sci-fi novel The Upper World for Netflix, which is being produced by and to star Daniel Kaluuya. They’re also developing the recently announced Fightland at Starz from executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, set within the high-stakes, cash-rich, dangerous world of British boxing.

Fajemisin-Duncan and Smith are repped by CAA, Grandview, and U.K.’s Sayle Screen.