Michael Bisping Joins Gerard Butler in ‘Den of Thieves 2’ (Exclusive)

UFC champ Michael Bisping has jumped on board Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, where he will star opposite fellow returning actors Gerard Butler and O’Shea Jackson Jr.

Bisping will reprise his role as Connor in the sequel after also doing a star turn in Millennium’s upcoming Red Sonja movie. His other credits include xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, Twin Peaks, Warrior, Never Back Down: Revolt and Triple Threat.

Bisping can also be seen in the documentary feature Bisping for Universal, and he also does UFC onscreen color commentating and has expanded into unscripted series like the competition series Hyperdrive for Netflix.

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, written and directed by Christian Gudegast, began production in the UK and Canary Islands in April, with the cameras set to roll through June.

The sequel picks up with Big Nick tracking down bad guys on the streets of Europe and getting closer to capturing Donnie (Jackson). Donnie, meanwhile, has become caught up in the dangerous world of diamond thieves and the Panther mafia, as a heist on the world’s largest diamond exchange is being planned.

The original Den of Thieves film saw the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (led by Butler’s “Big Nick” Flanagan) on the hunt for a group of sophisticated bank robbers. Sierra Affinity is participating in sales and financing for the sequel, with the producer credits shared by Marc Canton, Butler, Tucker Tooley and Alan Siegel.

