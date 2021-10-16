Michael Caine Says He’s Not Retiring After ‘Best Sellers’ Role

Michael Caine will not be ending his acting reign.

The two-time Oscar winner confirmed he will not be closing out his acting career following his role in Best Sellers, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. “Regarding retirement, I’ve spent over 50 years getting up at 6 a.m. to make movies, and I’m not getting rid of my alarm clock!” the actor said in a statement.

On Friday, Caine spoke with BBC Radio program Kermode and Mayo and made a statement that seemingly suggested the movie might be his last outing.

Caine plays a retired and reclusive author who struggles with alcoholism in Lina Roessler’s comedy, which was released in September and also stars Aubrey Plaza, Cary Elwes, Scott Speedman and Veronica Ferres.

“Funnily enough, it has turned out to be my last part really, because I haven’t worked for two years and I have a spine problem which affects my legs and I can’t walk very well,” Caine said on the program.

“And I also wrote a book, a couple of books, which were published and were successful, so, I’m now not an actor, I’m a writer, which is lovely because as an actor you have to get up at half past six in the morning and go to the studio. As a writer, you can start writing without leaving the bed.”

Caine also said during the interview that he has not had any film offers in the last two years that he wants to do. “Also, I’m 88, there’s not exactly scripts pouring out with a leading man who’s 88.”

Recent roles from Caine have included Tenet and King of Thieves.