Michael Caine to Receive Karlovy Vary Fest Lifetime Achievement Honor

He does this sort of thing for a living.

British actor Michael Caine will add another trophy to his packed awards case when the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival honors the two-time Oscar, three-time Golden Globe, and two-time European Film Award winner with its 2021 Crystal Globe for outstanding artistic contribution to world cinema.

Caine will attend the Czech festival, which runs August 20-28, where he will present Lina Roessler’s Best Sellers. Caine stars in the comedic drama as a curmudgeonly author on one final book tour.

In his long career, now into its sixth decade, Caine has played heavies, heroes, and husbands (most famously to Mia Farrow in Hannah and Her Sisters (1986), a role that won him an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor). He’s played the downbeat, very un-007 spy Harry Palmer in The Ipcress File (1965) and its four sequels, based on the Len Deighton thrillers, a very British Lothario in Alfie (1966), a very clever, very unlucky thief in The Italian Job (1969), and a very kind abortion doctor in the 1999 John Irving adaptation The Cider House Rules (which won him his second Academy Award for best-supporting actor).

More recently, the now 88-year-old Caine has become a lucky charm for British blockbuster director Christopher Nolan, who cast the veteran actor as Bruce Wayne’s iconic British butler Alfred in his Batman trilogy — Batman Begins (2005), The Dark Knight (2008), and The Dark Knight Rises (2012) — as well as in supporting roles in The Prestige (2006), Inception (2010), Interstellar (2014), and Tenet (2020).

Paolo Sorrentino’s bitter comedy Youth (2015), which stars Caine as an aging composer looking back on the failures of his life, screened in Karlovy Vary in 2015, where it won the Právo Audience Award. Caine’s performance also earned him the best actor prize at the 2015 European Film Awards, the same year he was given an honorary lifetime achievement award.

The hardest-working octogenarian in show business, Caine’s upcoming films, alongside Best Sellers, include Twist, a modern-day action film take on Charles Dickens’ classic Oliver Twist, and historic actioner Medieval, directed by Czech filmmaker Petr Jákl.