Michael Cera Says He Wasn’t in ‘Barbie’ Group Chat Because He Has a Flip Phone

It only makes sense that all the Barbies and Kens from Greta Gerwig’s upcoming film were in a group chat together, but one Ken said he missed out on all the text message shenanigans.

During a recent interview for People‘s Barbie special issue, Simu Liu revealed that since Margot Robbie hosted a sleepover for all the Barbies, all the Kens decided to start a group chat with them to “show our support but not be overbearing with our presence.”

But Michael Cera said he got omitted from the conversation because “I don’t have an iPhone myself. … I have a flip phone.” Cera noted that he was fine with it though, adding, “I still think I wouldn’t belong on [the group chat] anyway, because [my character] Allan is sort of in his own little world.”

This isn’t the first time the Superbad actor has been open about his dislike of modern technology. He told The Hollywood Reporter during an interview in February that he was not interested in having social media or a smartphone.

“That is a conscious choice, because I feel a bit of fear about it honestly like I’d really lose control of my waking life,” he said at the time. “Right when people started having smartphones, when it was Blackberries, I had lunch with a friend of mine who was my best friend at the time, and he’d just gotten a Blackberry, and for the whole meal he was typing emails, and I was sat there lonely and bored. So I had an early aversion to them.”

As for the Barbie cast, texting in a group chat wasn’t the only thing they did all together while filming. Ryan Gosling also revealed that Robbie initiated a mandatory pink dress code on set once a week.

“Margot had this pink day once a week, where everyone had to wear something pink. And if you didn’t, you were fined,” he explained. “She would go around collecting the fines, and she would donate it to a charity.”

Gosling noted that not only did the cast have fun with it, but that it was “really special” to see the male crew members get excited as well.

“At the end of the film, they all got together and, with their own money, made pink crew shirts with rainbow fringe,” he said. “It was this opportunity for them to show their respect and admiration for what Margot and [director] Greta [Gerwig] were creating. It was almost like that scene at the end of Dead Poets Society, where they all get on their desk and say, ‘O captain! My captain!'”

It’s safe to say all the Barbies, Kens and crew members had a filming set filled with lots of laughter. Robbie even said she ruined several of Gosling’s takes because she was “laughing through all of it.”

“Ryan is the most comedically gifted actor I have ever worked with. He really is,” Robbie added. “He’s known for his dramatic acting, and rightly so. But he is unbelievably gifted with comedy.”

Barbie, also starring Issa Rae, Emma Mackey, Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera, Will Ferrell and more, hits theaters July 21.